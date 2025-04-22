Yankees Bat Boy Heroically Taking Full Advantage of Team’s New Beard Policy
The New York Yankees' new facial hair policy doesn't apply to only the players.
Nate Rosenhaus, a bat boy who has worked the Yankees' dugout in recent years in Cleveland, took full advantage of the newly relaxed Yankee policy, sporting his long hair with a grown out beard Monday.
In 2023, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay called out the same bat boy, shown on the YES Network broadcast Monday as "Nate the Bat Boy." Kay was peeved by Rosenhaus's long hair and mustache, referencing the “Neatness Count” policy implemented by former owner George Steinbrenner in the ’70s, which the club still abided by until it was loosened before the 2025 season.
Rosenhaus has worked the Yankees dugout since then. After the initial viral moment, he tucked his hair into his helmet the next day. Then, he rocked the same long hair and mustache combination in 2024.
But on Monday, he took it to another level after the Yankees decided to "allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward."
Rosenhaus's dad, who's a radio play-by-play announcer for the Guardians, joked to the YES Network team that "the beard might be pushing it." For Nate the Bat Boy, the Yankees' new policy is just right.