Yankees' Brian Cashman Stands By Aaron Boone After World Series Loss to Dodgers
The New York Yankees have a big decision looming in regards to the contract of manager Aaron Boone.
Boone signed a three-year extension in 2021 that included a team option for the 2025 season. General manager Brian Cashman hinted Tuesday that the team was leaning towards picking up the option and bringing back their manager for the upcoming campaign, and possibly beyond.
Cashman had plenty of praise for Boone, calling him a "really good" manager and complimenting what he's achieved in his seven seasons with the Yankees.
"The manager's job is so impossible, so you can play the game of second-guessing because you're either going to make a move and it'll be right, you make a move and it'll be wrong and then have at it, right? So I think he's a really, really good manager. I think that we're lucky to have him. He's done a great job," Cashman said of Boone.
After a disappointing 2023 season that saw New York finish with its worst winning percentage since 1992, Cashman stuck by Boone as the team's manager, and the Yankees rebounded and went on to win the American League pennant in 2024. Despite falling short in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cashman made clear he's pleased with how Boone has fared as manager.
New York is still seeking its first World Series title since 2009, but it seems the front office thinks they already have the right manager in place to lead the team toward that goal.