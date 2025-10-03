Yankees' Cam Schlittler Makes History With Unforgettable Outing to Eliminate Red Sox
Rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler put the Yankees on his back on Thursday night, pitching eight shutout innings against the rival—and his hometown—Red Sox to help New York advance to the American League Division Series for a second consecutive season.
Over eight frames, the 24-year-old allowed just five hits, no walks, and struck out 12 Boston batters on 107 pitches—and also made some pretty impressive MLB history in the process.
As relayed by ESPN's Jeff Passan on X (formerly Twitter), Schlittler is the first pitcher in baseball history to go eight innings with no walks and 12 strikeouts in a postseason game.
Factor in that it was the rookie's first-ever postseason appearance, against the team he grew up rooting for—Schlittler is a Walpole, Mass. native—and it made the night that much more special.
MLB World Reacts to Cam Schlittler's Dominant Performance vs. Red Sox
The MLB reacted justly to Schlittler's incredible performance against the Red Sox on Thursday night. Here's a look at some of the best posts across X (formerly Twitter):
The Yankees will now take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. Game 1 from Rogers Centre is set for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 4:08 p.m. ET.