Yankees Continue Bullpen Makeover, Add Camilo Doval From Giants
Bullpens win World Series titles, and the New York Yankees appear to be acting with that knowledge.
The Yankees are acquiring pitcher Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Doval, 28, has pitched five years for the Giants. He has spent four of those years as the team's primary closer, and has accumulated 107 saves. He departs the franchise seventh on its all-time list in that category, including a National League-best 39 in 60 games finished in 2023.
In 2024, his ERA ballooned to 4.88 and he cost the team half a win above replacement per Baseball Reference; he has recovered nicely with a 3.09 ERA in 2025.
He joins a New York team looking for bullpen help as it navigates choppy waters in the American League East division. Once the leaders of that division, the Yankees now trail the Toronto Blue Jays by four games—although they occupy a favorable position in the wild-card race.