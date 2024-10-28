Yankees Call Upon Derek Jeter to Throw Out First Pitch in Game 3 of World Series
The New York Yankees will have team legend Derek Jeter throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.
Jeter spent all of his 20 years in MLB with the Yankees. He retired after the 2014 season. He was part of five World Series-winning Yankees teams, including the 2009 championship team— the most recent World Series appearance for the franchise.
It was only fitting that Jeter would throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees fans need any good vibes headed their way as they return to New York down 0–2 to the Dodgers. Los Angeles won Game 1 in extra innings after Freddie Freeman hit a walkoff grand slam to secure a 6–3 win. Then, the Dodgers won 4–2 in Game 2.
If the Yankees win this year's World Series, it would be their 28th in franchise history, the most in MLB history.