Yankees Announce DH Giancarlo Stanton Will Open 2025 Season on Injured List
When the New York Yankees open the 2025 MLB season, they won't have the services of one of the biggest bats in their lineup.
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will start '25 on the injured list, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Stanton, 35, has not reported to spring training while "attending to a personal matter," Hoch wrote. He also noted that Stanton's injuries are to his elbows, and that the five-time All-Star has received platelet-rich plasma injections to treat them.
New York is scheduled to open its season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
In 114 games for the Yankees last season, Stanton slashed .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. As usual, he caught fire in the postseason, crushing seven home runs against the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite his gaudy numbers, Stanton hasn't played more than 139 games in a full season since 2018.