Yankees Fan Catches Aaron Judge Home Run, Immediately Loses It While Celebrating
A New York Yankees fan who made their way out to the ballpark on Tuesday night experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows in a matter of a few seconds. The lucky fan was able to snag an Aaron Judge home run from their perch in the front row of the right field seats, making a nice grab in the air. Since it simply does not get any better than that, the fan immediately celebrated with other Yankees fans amped up by the souvenir and the fact that Judge continues to put together a historic offense season.
And in times like these, one does not simply exchange a light handshake or moderate any joy, meaning that the glove that caught the ball got jostled around and the original possessor lost possession. At this point, another fan noticed the ball rolling in their direction and slyly pocketed it among the chaos.
That scene is below.
The YES broadcast cameras kept eyes on the situation, and the party of the person who carrolled the ball did end up returning it to the fan who initially caught it.