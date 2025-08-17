SI

Yankees Fan Did Such a Classy Thing for Young Cardinals Fan After Catching HR Ball

Andy Nesbitt

What a wholesome moment in Saturday night's Yankees-Cardinals game.
The New York Yankees were able to power their way past the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night and one of their best moments didn't come from any of their players, but rather from one of their fans in stands.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman hammered a home run that landed in the crowd behind the right field wall. A Yankees fan was able to come up with the ball, and then he was told by a fellow Yankees fan that a young Cardinals fan sitting a few rows in front of them was celebrating his 10th birthday.

The Yankees fan then immediately gave up the ball to the young fan, giving him a birthday that he'll never forget.

Here's that awesome moment:

You gotta love baseball. And you also have to love that Yankees fan who went out of his way to do something pretty sweet for a fan of the other team.

