Yankees Fan Was Hit With Concrete Piece That Fell Off Dodger Stadium, Fan Says
A New York Yankees fan said he was hit by piece of concrete while sitting in his seat Friday night at Dodgers Stadium during the Los Angeles Dodgers' series opening 8-5 win.
According to a report from Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the Yankee fan, Ricardo Aquino, said the piece of concrete fell from the top tier of Dodger Stadium and hit him in the back. The Athletic's reporting said the incident occurred during the third inning Friday in Section 10 reserve, which is an area approximately between home plate and first base.
Kuty posted images of the fan receiving medical attention from Dodger Stadium staff, as well as where he said the concrete fell from:
Thankfully, Aquino said he was O.K. following the incident.
“He’s in some pain, but all it was, was the hit. He’s not bleeding, but he’s in some pain,” Alvaro Baeza, a fan who translated for Aquino said via The Athletic. The Athletic's reached out to the Dodgers for comment, to which the team responded that they were aware of the report and cannot provide any further update until they gather more information.
Aquino held the piece of concrete in his hand before a police officer who came to attend to the situation took it away from another fan. The Athletic reported a couple of fans sitting behind Aquino saw the piece of stadium strike him.
The World Series rematch weekend series between the Dodgers and Yankees at Dodger Stadium continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.