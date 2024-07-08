Yankees Fan Showed Off Very Impressive Arm While Hurling Back Red Sox Homer
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees combined to play a 2-hour, 23-minute game on Sunday Night Baseball, which has to be downright shocking information for anyone who remembers some classics of the genre that didn't even think twice about blowing past the four-hour mark. Kutter Crawford outdueled Luis Gil and the hated visitors emerged with a 3-0 victory on the strength of two Rafael Devers solo homers. The first came in the seventh and provided the contest's first run. It also provided a Yankees fan with an opportunity to show off his cannon by whipping it back from whence it came.
An opportunity that was seized.
Now unfortunately, the ESPN brodcast opted to cut away from the returned souviner to a triumphant Devers stepping on the plate, but just eyeballing the heave, it definitely had enough momentum to reach the pitcher's mound. Which is quite a heave from the bleachers in left field, where it's not the easiest to find a nice launching pad for a crow hop.
So this person is probably going to have a great day at work showing everyone the video and feeling like a big shot. Not quite on the level of what Henry Rowengartner did from the confines of Wrigley Field's centerfield but impressive nonetheless. Social media was of course replete with jokes that the struggling Yankees should put him in pinstripes and allow him to pitch an actual game but that type of thing should be reserved for someone whose tendons have healed a little too tightly.