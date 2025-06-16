SI

Yankees Fans Give Giancarlo Stanton Huge Ovation in Return From Injury

Ryan Phillips

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton looks on from the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during spring training.
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton looks on from the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during spring training. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Giancarlo Stanton is back and New York Yankees fans are happy to see him.

The Yankees are hosting the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, and Stanton made his first appearance of the season. He had been on the injured list due to elbow issues. The 35-year-old was the team's designated hitter and was slotted in the fifth spot in the lineup.

When he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, Yankees fans greeted Stanton with a raucous ovation.

Video is below.

Stanton has had an injury-plagued tenure with the Yankees, but was incredible during the 2024 MLB playoffs. He was named ALCS MVP and slashed .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 14 games. That endeared him to Yankees fans.

He grounded out to third in his first at-bat back, but here's hoping he remains healthy.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB