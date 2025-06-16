Yankees Fans Give Giancarlo Stanton Huge Ovation in Return From Injury
Giancarlo Stanton is back and New York Yankees fans are happy to see him.
The Yankees are hosting the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, and Stanton made his first appearance of the season. He had been on the injured list due to elbow issues. The 35-year-old was the team's designated hitter and was slotted in the fifth spot in the lineup.
When he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, Yankees fans greeted Stanton with a raucous ovation.
Video is below.
Stanton has had an injury-plagued tenure with the Yankees, but was incredible during the 2024 MLB playoffs. He was named ALCS MVP and slashed .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 14 games. That endeared him to Yankees fans.
He grounded out to third in his first at-bat back, but here's hoping he remains healthy.