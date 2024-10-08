Yankees Fans Were Frustrated By Giancarlo Stanton's Inability to Run During Game 2
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton still boasts some of his signature power at the plate, but his lack of speed has been a thorn in the team's side early in the postseason.
That much was on display in Game 2 when Stanton failed to leg out a ground ball that resulted in a costly double play. During Saturday's Game 1, Stanton was unable to score from first base on a double from Oswaldo Cabrera, a play on which most runners wouldn't have hesitated to head for home plate.
Injuries have slowed down the slugger in the latter half of his career, resulting in Stanton being advised by Yankees trainers not to run at 100% to avoid further ailments. While having his power in the lineup is important for the team, his inability to run the bases often proves frustrating.
After his slow trot down the first base line during Monday's ALDS Game 2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, fans voiced their frustrations over his nonexistent speed on social media.