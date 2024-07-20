Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Could Return to Play Sometime Late Next Week
New York Yankees hitter Giancarlo Stanton hasn't played in a game since June 22 when he strained his left hamstring, but he could be eyeing a return later next week if he continues to progress in his recovery.
This is the eighth time in the last six years Stanton was placed on the injured reserve list. He's missed 21 games already this season because of injuries.
"I just got to stack here a few more days, good days together," Stanton said Saturday, via ESPN. "If I get a few good days this week, make a decision by the end of next week."
The Yankees haven't been faring well since Stanton's been out. The team has gone 7–14 since June 22. The race for the MLB playoffs is a close one in the AL East, so Stanton's return could potentially give the Yankees the rebound they need.
"Just being out in general sucks, and then not being able to help the team at all during any type of stretch, let alone a bad one," Stanton said.
Another decision regarding Stanton's return is whether he will pursue a rehab assignment in the minor league or go straight back to the majors. Manager Aaron Boone doesn't think Stanton will need a rehab assignment since they need him back on their roster.
"The level of things you're able to replicate now really do speed that clock up," Boone said. "And because you're not building stamina being out there for nine innings in the field necessarily, it's a little gray."
Before his injury, Stanton was averaging .246/.302/.492 in 69 games. He has 64 hits, 34 runs and 18 home runs in that stretch.