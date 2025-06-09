Jazz Chisholm Jr. Commits Error While Giving Live Interview on 'Sunday Night Baseball'
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s may have been slightly distracted while trying to make a play Sunday night.
During the top of the third inning of the New York Yankees' matchup with the Boston Red Sox, Chisholm was being interviewed live on the field by ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a grounder in Chisholm's direction at third base, which he snared, then spun and threw the ball to first. That's where things went awry.
Chisholm's throw was wide of first base by a mile and he yelled "Dammit!" as it flew past first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Video is below.
Rafaela was credited with an infield single and advanced to second on Chisholm's throwing error.
Some will immediately decry the fact that a live interview was going on during the game and say that kind of thing should stop. But, honestly, the in-game interviews are one of the best additions to baseball broadcasts in years. It was actually really cool seeing the guy talking to the broadcasters attempting to make a play, as well as his genuine reaction when he messed up.
Here's hoping we see more of this stuff.