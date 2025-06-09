SI

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Commits Error While Giving Live Interview on 'Sunday Night Baseball'

Ryan Phillips

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after committing an error against the Boston Red Sox.
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after committing an error against the Boston Red Sox. / Via ESP
In this story:

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s may have been slightly distracted while trying to make a play Sunday night.

During the top of the third inning of the New York Yankees' matchup with the Boston Red Sox, Chisholm was being interviewed live on the field by ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a grounder in Chisholm's direction at third base, which he snared, then spun and threw the ball to first. That's where things went awry.

Chisholm's throw was wide of first base by a mile and he yelled "Dammit!" as it flew past first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Video is below.

Rafaela was credited with an infield single and advanced to second on Chisholm's throwing error.

Some will immediately decry the fact that a live interview was going on during the game and say that kind of thing should stop. But, honestly, the in-game interviews are one of the best additions to baseball broadcasts in years. It was actually really cool seeing the guy talking to the broadcasters attempting to make a play, as well as his genuine reaction when he messed up.

Here's hoping we see more of this stuff.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB