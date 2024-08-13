Yankees Put Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Injured List With Elbow Injury in Latest Setback
The New York Yankees have to deal with yet another big injury.
On Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced the Yankees had placed third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the injured list with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The team doesn't know the exact severity or whether he'll need surgery yet.
New York has dealt with major injuries all season, headlined by long IL stints from Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rizzo and Clarke Schmidt. Chisholm was the team's big acquisition at the trade deadline and had hit the ground running in the Bronx, so this is a significant blow.
In his 14 games as a member of the Yankees, Chisholm was hitting .316, with an on-base percentage of .361, while slugging .702. He has seven home runs, 11 RBIs, an OPS of 1.062 and a 0.9 WAR. In 101 games with the Miami Marlins before that, he had only produced 1.2 WAR, so the move to New York seemed to suit him.
Chisholm was hurt during Monday night's 12–2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He suffered the injury while sliding into home plate in the fifth inning, as he touched home plate before White Sox catcher Korey Lee could tag him. Chisolm was seen shaking out his left arm in the dugout during the game and wound up leaving the game in the seventh inning.
Losing Chisolm is a big blow to the Yankees as MLB heads into its home stretch. New York enters Tuesday's action a half-game behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East. Chisholm had provided a spark since his arrival, so if he has to miss any time it could be damaging.