Yankees' List of Names for Possible Juan Soto Backup Plans Includes Pete Alonso

New York has several options to consider in the free agent market this winter, and could go after multiple stars if they can't agree to terms with Soto, according to a report from the New York Post.

Alonso has played for the cross-town Mets his entire professional career so far.
As the New York Yankees (now down 3–1) hope to pull off the improbable by closing a 3–0 World Series deficit against the Los Angeles Dodgers, management is already thinking about next steps in the offseason.

Outfielder Juan Soto has been an outstanding addition for New York, and as prized an asset as he is at just 26 years old, he's a free agent after this year. New York, logically, should pursue a reunion, but he will have a smattering of options to choose from this offseason, some that may be willing to pay a higher price than the Yankees are.

According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are considering options should a Plan B be needed. Among those on the list are Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander, Alex Bregman and potentially pitching options in addition to one of those players, with Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes topping the list there.

He reports that New York figures, "they might be able to sign three to four stars," if Soto is not an option. It may not be pure Moneyball, but it sounds like New York knows backfilling Soto would be no one-for-one swap project, they would need to replace him in the aggregate.

New York, last winter, traded with the San Diego Padres to acquire Juan Soto. His insertion into the lineup has been a significant piece of the puzzle for New York and helped bring them to their first World Series appearance in 15 years.

Heyman also reports the Yankees believe a contract length of 13 years will be required to land Soto. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has previously called the payroll situation, "unsustainable." New York has Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Giancarlo Stanton all on $25-million plus per year deals that go through 2030, 2028, 2028, and 2027 (club option for 2028), respectively.

