Juan Soto Gave Cheeky Explanation for Slow Home Run Trot vs. Rays
New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto belted a pair of home runs in the club's 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Yankee Stadium. The first home run, aside from extending the Yankees' lead to 6-1, was notable for another reason.
As fans and even Yankees play-by-play commentator Michael Kay noted, Soto took an unusually long time trotting around the bases—37 seconds to be exact. On average, the slowest home run trot in the majors this year is just under 30 seconds, for the record.
So what gives?
Soto was asked about his slow ride around the bases after the game—and he gave a cheeky answer that was likely in response to an unhurried home run trot by the Rays' Jose Siri earlier in the game.
"I don't know what [Jose Siri] was doing, actually," Soto said. "I just don't know. For me, I just—you know, hot weather. Tough day. Tried to save the hammies and make sure I go nice and easy."
Siri, who belted a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, took a leisurely jog around the bases after his long ball, which seemed to irk the Yankees dugout, most notably, slugger Aaron Judge.
Soto was then asked if Siri's—and the Rays'—home run celebrations were irritating.
"It's just part of the game," Soto said. "I don't know what they're doing. Like I said, I don't know what they have back there. I know from this side, we always come out, play hard, and respect our teammates and the other teams too."
Considering recent Yankee relations with the Rays, this Soto-Siri subliminal warfare was mild. But make no mistake. There is a genuine dislike between the two clubs.
Unfortunately for baseball fans, barring a Tampa Bay postseason push down the stretch run, these clubs won't meet again until 2025.