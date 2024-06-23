Yankees’ Juan Soto Left Bewildered After Ump Denies Timeout on Controversial Strikeout
New York Yankees star slugger Juan Soto found himself on the wrong side of the plate—and the wrong side of the umpires—in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
At the bottom of the eighth, Soto appeared to try to call a timeout with two strikes. His request came too late and wasn’t granted by home plate umpire Chris Conroy, leading Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez to strike Soto out with a pitch down the middle while Soto’s back was turned.
Soto unsuccessfully attempted to appeal to the umpires before shuffling back to the dugout.
In the replay, it looked as though Jimenez had already started his wind-up by the time Soto called time, albeit the call does appear to be very close. A batter can request a timeout from the umpire once per plate appearance but must do so before the pitcher’s motion has begun.
After the Braves’ 3-1 win, Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed Soto’s strikeout incident.
“Yeah, he said he had started up by the time he called time,” Boone said. “I looked at it—it’s close. I get it from Chris’ standpoint, it’s really close, but he did say it before he rose up.”