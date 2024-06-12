Yankees Legend John Sterling Opens Up About Sudden Retirement From Broadcasting

Legendary Yankees voice John Sterling tells us here why he suddenly retired. John talks Suzyn, George, his critics and of course those wonderful HR calls in full cast. 30-plus fantastic minutes! @mikevacc



LISTEN:

Apple: https://t.co/WqMG9oD33Q



WATCH:https://t.co/gWfHwTfNsJ pic.twitter.com/pNVxXeM81t