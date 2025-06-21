SI

Yankees Lose No-Hitter Right After Questionable Call by Umps

Andy Nesbitt

Yankees pitcher JT Brubaker didn't seem to be a fan of this call by the home plate umpire.
The New York Yankees came so close to getting a combined no-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, and they didn't seem to be happy about how it ended in the eighth inning.

Clarke Schmidt started the game and gave up no hits through seven innings. He was then replaced by JT Brubaker who gave up a hit to the first batter he faced in the eighth inning. That hit, however, came after the umpires ruled that Baltimore's Gary Sanchez checked his swing on what would have been strike three.

Sanchez then hit the next pitch he saw into center field, which broke up the potential no-no.

Here's how that played out:

That sure looked like it could have been strike three.

That ended up being Baltimore's only hit in the game, which they lost to the Yankees, 9-0.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

