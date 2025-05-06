Yankees Make Significant Roster Decision on Starting Pitcher Carlos Carrasco
The New York Yankees announced a key roster move on Tuesday, making the decision to designate starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco for assignment.
Carrasco has struggled throughout the first eight appearances of his Yankees tenure, which includes six starts and two relief outings. Across 32 innings on the mound, Carrasco has pitched to the tune of a 5.91 ERA and has surrendered seven home runs while striking out 25 batters.
His most recent appearance came on Sunday when he pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief, giving up five hits, two runs and a walk while striking out three batters.
2025 is Carrasco's 16th season in MLB, but the former Cy Young candidate has not lived up to the billing thus far, prompting the team to DFA him on Tuesday.
In a corresponding roster move, New York recalled Yerry de los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher owns a 1.74 ERA across 10 relief appearances in the minors this season, having recorded 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.
With Luis Gil, Gerrit Cole and Marcus Stroman on IL, it's not immediately clear who will take over the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation. Clarke Schmidt is set to make a start on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres and Max Fried will be on the mound for the series finale on Wednesday.