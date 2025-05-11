Yankees Pitcher Marcus Stroman Suffered Setback During Left Knee Recovery
New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman will likely be sidelined longer than the team originally expected when he suffered a left knee injury on April 11.
Stroman was initially put on the 15-day injured list, but since then, his return date has continued to be pushed back. On Friday, Stroman felt "discomfort" in his left knee after a throwing session. He will be re-evaluated again, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.
"He's gotten a lot of treatments on it and stuff," Boone said, via ESPN. "It just can't kind of get over that final hump to really allow him to get to that next level on the mound. We'll try and continue to get our arms around it and try and make sure we get that out of there."
It will be important for Stroman to return to the mound this season as he's playing on his last year of a two-year contract he signed with the Yankees. He would need to pitch in at least 140 innings this season in order to have the option to exercise a $16 million conditional player option for 2026 with the team.
Stroman has struggled so far this year, pitching in just three games for a total of 9.1 innings. He has posted an 11.57 ERA with seven strikeouts, 12 hits and 12 runs.