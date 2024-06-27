SI

Grimace Crushed a Beer During Mets-Yankees Rain Delay And Fans Loved It

The purple mascot made quite the memorable appearance at Citi Field.

Kristen Wong

Wednesday’s New York Mets-New York Yankees game may have been temporarily halted due to a rain delay, but at least one baseball fan was absolutely lovin’ it. 

During the heavy thunderstorms, Grimace was spotted towering over fans chugging a beer on the Shea Bridge at CitiField—a Miller Lite, if anybody wanted to know the alcoholic beverage of choice for the purple creature borne out of McDonald’s fictional universe.

The umpires paused the game with one out in the fifth inning, when the Mets were up 4-0, but some may argue the Mets had already won that night thanks to an now-iconic fast food character’s boozy shenanigans. 

The game ended up being delayed for over an hour, giving Grimace plenty of time to soak in the love from baseball fans.

The Mets (39-39) won, 12-2, against the Yankees on Wednesday to improve to 11-2 since Grimace’s ceremonial first pitch on June 12.

