Yankees Tie Impressive MLB Record With So Many Home Runs vs. Rays

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham celebrates with first baseman Ben Rice after hitting a solo homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night.
Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham celebrates with first baseman Ben Rice after hitting a solo homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night.
The Yankees finished off a two-game sweep of the Rays in style on Wednesday as they blasted two home runs in the top of the 10th and then were able to hold on for a 6-4 win.

They also tied some impressive MLB history in the series as they hit an astounding 14 home runs in the two games. The last team to do that was the Cincinnati Reds back in 1999, which included a home run by current Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

New York hit nine home runs on Tuesday night and then hit five more in the finale. All 19 of their runs in the series came on home runs.

They Yankees have now won four games in a row heading into a key series against the Red Sox, who they lead by 1.5 games in the wild-card race. They are 4.5 games behind the AL East-leading Blue Jays, who lost to the Pirates on Wednesday.

Giancarlo Stanton had a pinch-hit two-run home run in the top of 10th on Wednesday night, after blasting two homers in the series opener. Later in the inning Austin Wells hit his second dinger of the night to give the Yankees a three-run lead.

