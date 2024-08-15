Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera Made Smartest Baserunning Move, and Fans Loved It
The New York Yankees scored nine runs in the last three innings Wednesday night to roll over the lowly Chicago White Sox, 10-2. The run that kicked off that rally was the coolest of the night and it came thanks to a genius decision on the basepaths by Oswaldo Cabrera.
In case you missed it, Alex Verdugo hit a hard liner to deep right center that was caught by Dominic Fletcher. Chicago's right fielder, however, tumbled to the ground after making the nice grab, which allowed Cabrera to tag up from second. But he then didn't just stop at third, instead Cabrera raced all the way home and just the relay throw at the plate to tie the game up at 2-2.
Look at this play, which was the perfect combination of heads-up and hustle:
Fans rightfully loved seeing that from Cabrera: