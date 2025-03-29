Yankees Pummel Former Teammate Nestor Cortes With Three Homers on First Three Pitches
After winning Opening Day at home, the New York Yankees had something even better in store for its home fans for their second game of the year. New York slugged three home runs on the first three pitches they saw, jumping out to a very early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Before the inning was over, a fourth would be added.
To make it even sweeter? The starting pitcher Saturday was Nestor Cortes, who spent the last four years pitching for the Yankees, signing with the Milwaukee Brewers over the offseason (Cortes also pitched in 33 games for the Yankees in 2019).
It was the first time in franchise history that the Yankees hit four home runs in the first inning, according to YES Network's research that play-by-play announcer Michael Kay relayed.
Here are all three home runs from Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge:
Cortes then got two straight outs, but gave up a fourth home run to catcher Austin Wells. He walked Pablo Reyes and Jasson Dominguez. The medical staff consulted him after the second walk. Cortes stayed in to strike out Trent Grisham for a third out.
With eight innings left, there's still plenty of time as of this writing for the Brewers to battle back into it.