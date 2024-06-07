Yankees Receive Positive Update After Juan Soto Leaves Game With Forearm Tightness
New York Yankees fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief.
Yankees right fielder Juan Soto will not go on the injured list after exiting New York's 8–5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday with forearm tightness, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday afternoon.
"Good news, obviously," Boone said. "Waiting on that, on those results, I think in the grand scheme of things we got some good news."
Boone characterized Soto as day-to-day with left forearm inflammation and said he could be available off the bench Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Soto, 25, is slashing an astounding .318/.424/.603 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs this season. His 3.6 bWAR ranks fourth in the American League, and has helped the Yankees start 45–19.
"There might have been some anxious moments in there," Boone said. "But ... also probably a little optimism there, too, because he's been playing and been playing really well and has been able to play."