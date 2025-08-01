Yankees Releasing Starting Pitcher Marcus Stroman Following Trade Deadline
The Yankees are releasing veteran starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, the team announced on Friday. Releasing Stroman helps make room for the Yankees' new additions that they traded for prior to the deadline on Thursday.
The Yankees are also adding relievers David Bednar, Jake Bird, Camilo Doval, and utility player José Caballero to the active roster prior to Friday's game against the Marlins. The release also comes as starter and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil prepares to make his season debut on Sunday after missing much of the season with a lat strain.
Stroman, who started Thursday's win over the Rays, departs the Yankees after a rocky season with New York. The former two-time MLB All-Star was never consistent for the Yankees after signing a two-year, $37 million deal with them in Jan. 2024.
In 2024, Stroman started 29 of 30 games he pitched in, and went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and just a 1.9 strikeout/walk ratio. He did not pitch for the Yankees during their run to the World Series, and was left off the roster for both World Series and American League Division Series. This year, Stroman has gone 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA and registered a -0.4 WAR over nine starts.