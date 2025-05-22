Yankees Surprise Clarke Schmidt With Special Guest for Ceremonial First Pitch
The New York Yankees delivered a heartwarming surprise to starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt ahead of Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers.
Unbeknownst to Schmidt, the Yankees invited his father, U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Dwight Schmidt, to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. Dwight, who was in New York City for Fleet Week, surprised his son at Yankee Stadium and the two exchanged a big embrace before Clarke got the opportunity to catch the first pitch from his father.
Have a look at the wholesome moment below:
Not a bad first pitch from Dwight either.
Schmidt had a big grin on his face after catching the ceremonial first pitch from his father, and the two exchanged another hug and posed for pictures with some other service members.
Meredith Marakovits, clubhouse reporter for the YES Network, provided some additional background information on the game's broadcast, saying, "Clarke credits his dad Dwight for his mental toughness. [Dwight] was deployed in Afghanistan twice, he was flying F-18 aircrafts... and Michael [Kay], he even flew the Yankees charter a couple times..." she said.
A heartwarming gesture from the Yankees organization.