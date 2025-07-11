SI

Yankees' Turnaround Against Mariners Was First of Its Kind in Almost 50 Years

New York picked itself up off the mat Thursday.

Patrick Andres

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe (left to right) celebrate Judge's walk-off sacrifice fly against the Mariners Thursday.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe (left to right) celebrate Judge's walk-off sacrifice fly against the Mariners Thursday. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Through seven innings of their game against the Seattle Mariners Thursday, the New York Yankees' chances looked bleak. Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo was dominating—holding his opponents hitless.

And then, with no warning, the Yankees awoke.

New York topped Seattle 6–5 Thursday in a dramatic 10-inning contest ended by designated hitter Aaron Judge's walk-off sacrifice fly. The nature of the Yankees' turnaround—going from hitless through eight innings and down by five or more runs to victors—had not been seen in Major League Baseball since 1977.

In that instance, the Pittsburgh Pirates weathered seven hitless innings from Montreal Expos pitcher Wayne Twitchell to turn their own 5–0 deficit into a 6–5 win.

In addition to Judge, New York's comeback was aided by three RBIs from catcher Austin Wells and a pinch-hit home run from Giancarlo Stanton.

If the Yankees want to rescue their flagging American League East hopes after a mediocre stretch, there's no better place to start.

