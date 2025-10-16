Yankees Provide Update on Aaron Judge's Recovery From Elbow Injury
From looking at Yankees right fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge's numbers in 2025, one would hardly know he was injured.
However, even while slashing .331/.457/.688, the future Hall of Famer was affected by a right elbow flexor strain for much of the late season. The injury cost him 10 days, and led to a sharp decrease in time spent playing the field when he returned in early August.
On Thursday, New York manager Aaron Boone offered a glimpse of how Judge plans to rehabilitate his injury in the offseason.
"[Judge] is not [having surgery]. He actually had an MRI after the season, it showed continued improvement in the flexor muscles. He finished the season doing pretty well, so no surgery is going to be needed for Aaron," Boone told reporters via SNY.
Judge slashed .500/.581/.682 with a home run and seven RBIs in the Yankees' seven-game playoff stint. Nonetheless, the Blue Jays knocked the Yankees out of the American League Division Series in four games.
"He'll take some time off and continue to do strengthening things and rehab and stuff. Felt like he finished the season in a pretty good place, as we saw continued improvements with him," Boone said.