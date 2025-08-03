Yankees Welcome Luis Gil Back From IL But Lose Another Pitcher to Concerning Injury
The New York Yankees will be adding an important piece back to the starting rotation on Sunday as Luis Gil is set to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins.
Gil has missed the entire season up to this point due to a lat strain he sustained in the spring. He was placed on the 60-day IL and missed the first four months of the year, but is finally ready to make his long awaited return to action.
It's not all good news for the Yankees, however. While Gil is returning, the team announced that Jonathan Loaisiga would be placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move, retroactive to Aug. 2.
Loaisiga is dealing with a back injury and was sent back to New York from the team's road series in Miami in order to be evaluated by the team's physician.
Loaisiga has had his career derailed by injuries in recent years. He made just 17 appearances in 2023 and pitched just three times in 2024. This year, he missed the first month and a half of the season before returning to action in May. He's made 30 appearances this season with a 4.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.
At the earliest, Loaisiga could potentially be reactivated on Aug. 17, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to return when first eligible.