Ex-Yankees Fan-Favorite Is 'Tradeable;' Should New York Take Shot At Deal?
One former member of the New York Yankees could end up getting traded in the very near future.
The trade deadline is under a month away and one team that could end up becoming sellers is the surprising Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has failed to live up to expectations and it's almost a certainty at this point that a firesale is coming.
One player who is "tradeable" is former New York Yankees fan-favorite Isiah Kiner-Falefa, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"They aren’t going to want to trade Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. with both having another year to go before free agency," Heyman said. "But the word is, past long-term negotiations with both stars never came close to an agreement. And folks who know the pair believe the Jays have little to no chance to lock up Bichette, and maybe only a slightly better chance with Guerrero. Bichette has more value now to the (Los Angeles Dodgers); Guerrero to the (Seattle Mariners), (Houston Astros), (Pittsburgh Pirates) and others.
"Free agent to be Yusei Kikuchi is probably a more likely trade candidate, along with Yimi Garcia. And rival teams would love to see Chris Bassitt out there, too. If they pay deals down, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Kevin Kiermaier, and Justin Turner are tradeable, too."
Kiner-Falefa spent the last two seasons with the Yankees and impressed. He can play all over the diamond and slashed .253/.311/.333 over the two seasons. Kiner-Falefa joined the Blue Jays ahead of the 2024 campaign but it sounds like his days with the team are numbered.
He's having a career year so far this season with the Blue Jays and is slashing .292/.338/.420 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs. That's the type of production the Yankees could use right now.
