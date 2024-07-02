Yankees Linked To Star Hurler, Possible Batting Champ In Proposed Blockbuster
How will the New York Yankees handle the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Yankees are running out of time to figure out their plans. The deadline now is under a month away and will come and pass on July 30th.
New York has struggled lately but still has plenty of hope for the 2024 campaign. The Yankees have two of the top American League Most Valuable Player candidates in Juan Soto and Aaron Judge and have plenty of talent on the roster.
The Yankees have slowed down lately but a major boost around the trade deadline could change things. New York needs some help in the infield and also could use a boost in the bullpen. The Athletic's Jim Bowden, Chris Kirschner, and Brendan Kuty compiled a list of hypothetical trade options for New York and mentioned an intriguing one involving Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo and Carlos Estévez.
"Yankees get: (Third Baseman) Luis Rengifo, (Right-handed pitcher) Carlos Estévez (and) Angels get: (Outfielder) Everson Pereira, (Right-handed pitcher) Ian Hamilton," Bowden, Kirschner, and Kuty said. "Rengifo is not the best available infielder the Yankees could acquire, but if they don't shoot for the top of the market, he wouldn't be a bad option. His underlying metrics aren't the best, but this is his third straight season of posting an above-average wRC+...
"Estévez has been lights out recently for the Angels as their closer. He strikes guys out and minimizes base runners and would be a perfect fit for the Yankees. Ian Hamilton and Pereira would go to the Angels in this proposal."
Landing Rengifo and Estévez would go a long way in plugging the Yankees' biggest holes. Estévez has a 3.00 ERA so far in 27 appearances so far. Rengifo has a chance to win the American League batting title in 2024 and currently leads the league with a .317 batting average and could help out all over the infield.
If this actually becomes an option for the Yankees, they should absolutely take it.
More MLB: Yankees Reportedly Have 'Expressed Interest' In Acquiring Rising Star