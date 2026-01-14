Yankees Trade for Marlins' Starting Pitcher

The New York Yankees have finally made a trade this offseason.

The Yankees have acquired 26-year-old left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins, Jack Curry of the YES Network has reported.

According to the report, the Yankees are sending four minor league players in return for Weathers. Those four players are 23-year old outfielder Brendan Jones, 22-year-old outfielder Dillon Lewis, 23-year-old infielder Dylan Jasso and 21-year old shortstop Juan Matheus, according to Craig Mish of Sports Grid.

Yankees are acquiring lefty Ryan Weathers from the Marlins for 4 minor leaguers. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) January 14, 2026

Jones, Lewis and Jasso were all top 30 prospects in the Yankees' farm system, with Jones and Lewis ranking the highest at No. 15 and No. 16, respectively.

What the Yankees Get in Weathers

Weathers throws a four-seam fastball that averaged 97 MPH last season and pairs it with a sweeper as his secondary pitch, along with a changeup. He had a respectable 22% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate over the past two seasons.

This will be Weathers' third team since he was called up by the San Diego Padres in 2021, where he struggled the first few years of his career. His numbers have improved over the last two seasons, but he has been limited during that time.

Weathers started just eight games in 2025 and finished with a record of 2-2 and an ERA of 3.99. Weathers suffered multiple injuries last season, including a forearm injury during Spring Training, a lat strain in June and being struck in the head with a baseball thrown by his catcher on a throw down to second base in between innings.

The baseball to the head did not keep Weathers out for very long, but the lat strain sidelined him until September.

May 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) delivers during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In 2024, Weathers had his best season to date, making 16 starts and finishing with a record of 5-6 and a career-best 3.63 ERA, 2.1 WAR and 80 strikeouts.

Weathers was drafted by the Padres No. 7 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Loretto, Tenn., at 18-years-old. In his first season with San Diego as a big leaguer, Weathers pitched in a career-high 30 games, making 18 starts—also a career-high— and had a record of 2-7, with a -0.3 WAR, 72 strikeouts, and allowed 56 earned runs, 20 homers and 30 walks.

Weathers pitched in just one game in 2022 before being traded to Miami in 2023.

Wheathers is the son of long-time MLB pitcher David Weathers, who was a pitcher for the Yankees in 1996 as one of his many stops across his 19-year pro career.

Yankees Address the Pitching Rotation

It appears that injuries are going to limit the Yankees' flexibility when it comes to the starting rotation on Opening Day.

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón will be unavailable, but are expected to return during the season. Clarke Schmidt could miss the entire 2026 season after his Tommy John operation in July.

That leaves Max Fried and Cam Schlittler as the projected top two starters, with Will Warren and Luis Gil filling in behind. Now, the Yankees can add Weathers to complete their five-man rotation.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!