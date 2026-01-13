Yankees Must Match Mets' Kyle Tucker Offer

Looking at what the New York Yankees offered Cody Bellinger, there's no reason they can't compete for Kyle Tucker.

The New York Mets put an offer on the table for Tucker that is for three-years worth $120-140 million.

While that may seem a bit steep, it's worth noting the Yankees were going to pay Bellinger potentially quite a bit more than that $120M for him to be under contract for another two years.

If the Yankees are serious about competing this season, they can't let Tucker go to the Mets. Unless they want him to sign on the low-end of this deal to play with Bellinger, this entire situation is a lose-lose.

Yankees Need To Match Mets Offer

Mets are in the $120–140M range over three years for Kyle Tucker, per @WillSammon.



A decision from Tucker could come as early as this week. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) January 13, 2026

The Yankees and Bellinger are at an absolute standstill, so there's no reason for this team not to go after Tucker. When comparing the two, Tucker is better in nearly every area and should've probably been getting all of this attention from the start.

If New York lets their in-state rival land Tucker, they're put in a very uncomfortable position. The Mets would add yet another outfielder, one they don't truly need, but it's someone the Yankees should've been putting their best foot forward for this entire time.

Bellinger isn't going to be nearly as dominant as Tucker is these next few years, and that's why this contract is so important. Beli wants a seven-year deal, something the Yankees want no part of. This could be their chance to move on from him for good and get Tucker in the prime of his career.

Tucker's Contract Is Completely Reasonable

Where I believe the Mets’ range is for Kyle Tucker, plus more on their interest in the star free agent: https://t.co/V1dA8oPXm4 — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) January 13, 2026

In no world if the asking price for Tucker egregious. Bellinger asking for seven years is, and at this point the Yankees need to truly move on for good.

Tucker asking $140M for three-years is quite steep, though it depends if there are any opt-outs or how the contract comes together. At the end of the day, New York simply needs to do something and they can't let the Mets get away with making another move before they even made one.

The Bellinger vs. Tucker debate isn't going to end anytime soon, but it's worth noting Mets' reporter Will Sammon said a decision by Tucker could be made "as early as this week". Knowing that, the Yankees need to work overtime to make sure they match the Mets offer, if not top it to establish some sort of dominance in this state and get back on track.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!