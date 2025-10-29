YES Network Shakes Up Yankees Broadcasts, Drops Longtime Analyst
The YES Network is making changes to its coverage of the Yankees.
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that longtime analyst and play-by-play announcer John Flaherty will not return next season. Flaherty had been on Yankees broadcasts for two decades following a 14-year MLB playing career.
Over the years, Flaherty served as an analyst and also hopped on the mic to do play-by-play when lead announcers Michael Kay and Ryan Ruocco were out.
Flaherty took to social media to acknowledge the news:
So I was informed yesterday that I will not be offered a contract from YES for next season! I am very grateful for my 20 years at the Network. I want to thank the Yankees and especially the Yankee fans. Thank you for letting me be a little part of your day for 20 seasons!
The 58-year-old broke into the big leagues with the Red Sox in 1992, and played for the Tigers, Padres, and Rays before joining the Yankees from 2003 to '05. He signed with the Red Sox in late 2005 but announced his retirement during spring training in 2006.
Marchand reports Kay will call 135 games in 2026, while Ruocco will call about 15. David Cone, Paul O'Neill, and Joe Girardi will all continue in their analyst roles, and the plan is for one or two of them to be on every broadcast next season.