Yoshinobu Yamamoto Had Classy Move in Dodgers' Dugout After Second Complete Game

What can't this guy do? Be honest.

Brigid Kennedy

Yamamoto not only pitched a complete game, but he also stuck around for an extra minute to clean up the dugout.
It doesn't matter what you do for work, the absolute last thing you want to do after a long day is take out the trash. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto must feel differently, though.

After pitching what was his second consecutive complete game in Los Angeles's Game 2 World Series win on Saturday, Yamamoto stayed behind and apparently cleaned up the trash in the Dodgers' dugout before heading back into the clubhouse, according to MLB analyst Ben Verlander.

Not what you'd expect a tired pitching superstar to do after the game of his life, but pretty cool he did it anyway—especially because the Dodgers were visitors at Rogers Centre on Saturday night.

Not only was Yamamoto's performance great news for Los Angeles, who evened the series at 1–1 with a 5–1 victory, but it was also historic. He is now the first pitcher to throw a complete game in the World Series since 2015, and joins an elite club of just 11 pitchers to have gone the distance in a Series game dating back to 1990.

Pretty sweet stuff. Now, the Dodgers will head back home to California for Game 3 with a win in their pocket.

