Young Fan Hustles to Snag Back-to-Back Home Runs by Players Named 'Lowe'
Catching a home run ball is one of those light-hearted dreams even the most casual baseball fan can have at the ballpark.
It’s an occurrence that is rare enough to be special, but common enough to actually happen to you. Solid daydreaming material.
But on Wednesday, one Rays fan took the dream to a new level, catching back-to-back home run balls at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Making the accomplishment a bit more surreal is the fact that the players that hit those home runs share the same last name—Josh and Brandon Lowe.
The Rays’ two Lowes are not related, but they both sure can swing the bat. As for our heroic fan, he’s easy to track in the outfield stands in his red hat.
Eagle-eyed fans quickly realized the feat that the fan had accomplished.
While detractors might argue the dingers occurred in a Mickey Mouse park—the second Lowe to homer looked frustrated out of the box, believing he had flied out—that fan is still leaving with two souvenirs and one of the better Two Truths and a Lie facts that you could hope to have.
The Rays would go on to defeat the Astros 8–4.