12-year-old wins MMA debut, chokes out opponent twice her age
A 12-year old girl making her mixed martial arts debut won her opening match by choking out an opponent twice her age.
Momo Shimizu, from Japan, fought 24-year-old Momoko Yamasaki this weekend, winning the fight after one round and by submission.
Shimizu finished off the impressive bout by submitting her opponent by a rear-naked chokehold. The referee ended the bout after Yamasaki could not continue.
Final seconds of the fight between 12 Year old Momo vs 24 yr Yamazaki. #deepjewels16 @sfultonMMA @Jiujitsu_Jedi @deep_official @joerogan pic.twitter.com/Fa8BZ62WhW— MMA Japan (@mmajpn1) May 20, 2017
お友達を抱く古瀬美月！！！— tatsuyakay (@tatsuyakay) May 20, 2017
ガチの萌えだ！！！#DEEPJEWELS pic.twitter.com/4B4uGfUMIF
In the U.S., fighters do not usually wear headgear during MMA competition, but amateur rules were set for this match, which stipulate that no strikes to the head while on the ground are allowed and the fighters are to wear headgear.