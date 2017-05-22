MMA

12-year-old wins MMA debut, chokes out opponent twice her age

More Sports
icon
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

A 12-year old girl making her mixed martial arts debut won her opening match by choking out an opponent twice her age.

Momo Shimizu, from Japan, fought 24-year-old Momoko Yamasaki this weekend, winning the fight after one round and by submission.

Shimizu finished off the impressive bout by submitting her opponent by a rear-naked chokehold. The referee ended the bout after Yamasaki could not continue.

In the U.S., fighters do not usually wear headgear during MMA competition, but amateur rules were set for this match, which stipulate that no strikes to the head while on the ground are allowed and the fighters are to wear headgear.

