Boxing

The sporting world is ready for Mayweather vs. McGregor

Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face each other in a boxing match on August 26th in Las Vegas, both fighters announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The fight will likely take place at the MGM Grand Garden after the Nevada Athletic Commission approved a request from Mayweather Promotions to put on a card at the MGM Grand on that date.

Mayweather is putting his 49–0 record on the line by coming out of retirement. McGregor is a UFC star with his 21–3 record in the Octagon.

The news of the fight sent Twitter into a frenzy:

Mayweather is 40 years old. McGregor turns 29 years old in July.

