Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face each other in a boxing match on August 26th in Las Vegas, both fighters announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The fight will likely take place at the MGM Grand Garden after the Nevada Athletic Commission approved a request from Mayweather Promotions to put on a card at the MGM Grand on that date.

Mayweather is putting his 49–0 record on the line by coming out of retirement. McGregor is a UFC star with his 21–3 record in the Octagon.

The news of the fight sent Twitter into a frenzy:

We are living in an alternate universe. Like, the real us is over in the other universe, where Mayweather vs. McGregor is still nonsense. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 14, 2017

The fight doesn't have a chance of being 1/10th as entertaining as this tweet. https://t.co/diZjbAfq7S — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) June 14, 2017

I never thought Mayweather would agree to fight McGregor... too much to lose. pic.twitter.com/47MaLYOLIk — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) June 14, 2017

McGregor is getting paid. — Wayne Gardiner (@mrwayneg) June 14, 2017

I'm at the Mandalay Bay for Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev 2. This shit just turned into a funeral with that announcement. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 14, 2017

I will pick the undefeated all-time great boxer over the guy who has zero professional boxing matches — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 14, 2017

Mayweather is 40 years old. McGregor turns 29 years old in July.