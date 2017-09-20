Ronda Rousey's coach Edmond Tarverdyan would like to see Ronda Rousey make a return to the Octagon one more time for a fight against Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino, he said on The MMA Hour.

Rousey has not fought since getting beat in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. It was her second loss after she was knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. She has yet to fight Cyborg, who currently holds the UFC's women's featherweight title.

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.”

He added that he wasn't sure if Ronda was going to make a return, but he remains in contact with her a few times per week.

“It’s gonna be her decision, if she fights,” Tarverdyan added. “One more, I don’t know. I’ve spoken to her. I don’t know if she’ll do it. One more fight, maybe. If she really can. If her body does give her one more fight and she really wants to mentally, she might. It’s 50-50 right now I would say.”

Last month, it was reported that Rousey could be looking into a stint with the WWE. She made a cameo at WrestleMania in 2015. Tarverdyan said he was unaware of any plans on that side of Rousey's career.