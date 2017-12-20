UFC president Dana White said his organization is discussing a potential deal with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather that could bring Mayweather out of retirement and into the octagon.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto, who originally reported the discussions. "It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media and then that s--- ends up happening.

"We're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f---ing happened. Anything is possible."

Mayweather boxed UFC star Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in what was one of the most lucrative fights of all time. The fight, which Mayweather won by TKO after an entertaining ten rounds, drew more than 4 million domestic pay per view buys and netted Mayweather more than $100 million.

Throughout the buildup to that fight, McGregor, UFC's lightweight champion, frequently taunted Mayweather by telling him that he could beat him in UFC—a "real fight." Mayweather said multiple times that they could fight next in the octagon, but Okamoto is reporting that these discussions likely do not center around a Mayweather-McGregor rematch in the octagon, given the significant safety concerns that would come from a boxer making a foray into mixed martial arts.

Still, that's unlikely to stop fans from hyping up a rematch on McGregor's turf. And when there are hundred of millions of dollars to be made, nothing is off the table for Floyd Mayweather.

"They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back," Mayweather told Fight Hype about his talks with UFC.. "I can come right back. If I wanted to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."