Ronda Rousey is happy with her move to WWE and has no regrets about losing her UFC title fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Rousey and Kurt Angle won a tag team match at WrestleMania 34 against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. It was her WrestleMania debut. She signed with WWE in January.

She last fought in the Octagon in December 2016 when she was knocked out by Nunes at UFC 207. The first loss of Rousey's career came at UFC 193 in November 2015 against Holly Holm.

"It was me versus the world in an individual sport," Rousey said. "I thought I would never say this, but I'm so happy I lost those fights [to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes] because it led me here. This is so worth it."

"Everything really does happen for a reason," Rousey added. "I'm just so grateful. I thought I never would be [grateful] for [the losses], but time is a great teacher. I'm just really, really glad I gave it time instead of giving up and feeling it was the end of the world. There's so many people who encounter tragedies who feel like the world and time won't heal it. But all I can say to those people is: Just give it time, even if you think time can't heal it. You never know what will happen and where it will lead you."

Rousey finished her MMA career with a 12–2 record and 6–2 in the UFC.