Greg Hardy Signs With UFC After Knocking Out Austen Lane to Win Pro MMA Debut

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy signed with UFC after winning his pro MMA debut against Austin Lane.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 12, 2018

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy knocked out Austin Lane to win his pro MMA debut Tuesday and earned a contract with UFC. 

Hardy signed a developmental contract, so he can progress at his own pace in UFC. 

Lane is also a former NFL player, and the two were at the NFL combine together in 2010.

 

"I’m ready for the big show," Hardy said after, according to MMAJunkie.com. "I love the opportunity. I train at the best gym in the world, and I have full confidence and faith that those guys are there to get me ready for whatever comes next."

The 29-year-old Hardy knocked out Lane in 57 seconds after dropping him to his knee with a right hand and then following up with a left-hook. 

Hardy, who was suspended for 10 games in 2014 for assaulting his girlfriend, has not played in the league since the 2015 season and won his amateur fighting debut with a first-round knockout last November.

He played for the Panthers and Cowboys in the league. 

