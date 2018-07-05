UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has withdrawn from this weekend's scheduled fight at UFC 226 as he is dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Holloway had been scheduled to compete against Brian Ortega on Saturday but was hospitalized to undergo further testing.

"He was showing concussion-like symptoms before he even started his weight cut and was rushed to the ER on Monday where they admitted him overnight," Holloway’s management team said in a statement.

Initial scans seemed okay, and he was released Tuesday afternoon, but symptoms still continued."

Holloway was also forced out of UFC 222 against Khabib Nurmagomedov in April due to an issue of cutting weight for the fight, and was ruled medically unfit to fight.