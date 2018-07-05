Max Holloway Out Of UFC 226 With Concussion-Like Symptoms

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway withdraws from UFC 226 with concussion-like symptoms.

By Scooby Axson
July 05, 2018

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has withdrawn from this weekend's scheduled fight at UFC 226 as he is dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Holloway had been scheduled to compete against Brian Ortega on Saturday but was hospitalized to undergo further testing.

"He was showing concussion-like symptoms before he even started his weight cut and was rushed to the ER on Monday where they admitted him overnight," Holloway’s management team said in a statement.

Initial scans seemed okay, and he was released Tuesday afternoon, but symptoms still continued."

Holloway was also forced out of UFC 222 against Khabib Nurmagomedov in April due to an issue of cutting weight for the fight, and was ruled medically unfit to fight.

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)