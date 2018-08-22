First Look: McGregor-Khabib UFC 229 Poster Revealed

Fans got their first look at the promotional poster for the Connor McGregor–Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 fight after it was released Wednesday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 22, 2018

Fans got their first look at the promotional poster for the Connor McGregor–Khabib Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229 after it was released Wednesday. 

The former lightweight champion McGregor is coming off a near-two year absence from MMA competition to face current titleholder Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6.

The poster features the two fighters, each with their country's flag in their eye: the Russian flag for Nurmagomedov and the Irish flag for McGregor. The tagline reads, "The world is watching."

Courtesy of UFC

McGregor struck a plea deal with prosecutors last month over his role in a bus attack following UFC 223, an incident that left two fighters hurt. The 30-year-old beat Eddie Alvarez in his last UFC fight in November 2016.

McGregor last fought in August 2017, when he faced Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. Mayweather won by TKO. 

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)