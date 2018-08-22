Fans got their first look at the promotional poster for the Connor McGregor–Khabib Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229 after it was released Wednesday.

The former lightweight champion McGregor is coming off a near-two year absence from MMA competition to face current titleholder Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6.

The poster features the two fighters, each with their country's flag in their eye: the Russian flag for Nurmagomedov and the Irish flag for McGregor. The tagline reads, "The world is watching."

Courtesy of UFC

McGregor struck a plea deal with prosecutors last month over his role in a bus attack following UFC 223, an incident that left two fighters hurt. The 30-year-old beat Eddie Alvarez in his last UFC fight in November 2016.

McGregor last fought in August 2017, when he faced Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. Mayweather won by TKO.