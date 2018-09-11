Conor McGregor Sued By Michael Chiesa Over Bus Attack

Conor McGregor is being sued by UFC fighter Michael Chiesa over bus attack

By Scooby Axson
September 11, 2018

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is being sued by fellow fighter Michael Chiesa after McGregor attacked on a bus at the Barclays Center in New York in April, according to online court records.

Chiesa was injured in the attack and had to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Anthony Pettis at UFC 223.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference.

The lawsuit was filed by Chiesa in Kings County, New York claims that Chiesa has "experienced pain, suffering and a loss of enjoyment of life" due to the attack. The Barclays Center, which hosted the event, is also listed as a defendent.

Chiesa says that that arena failed "engage in proper security measures to protect the plaintiff" and failed to keep McGregor and others from "entering what should have been a secured area."

In July, McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service, and also ordered to undergo anger management to avoid jail time.

McGregor, 30, has not been in the octagon since November 2016. He is scheduled to fight in October at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

