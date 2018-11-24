Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will square off against undefeated Nigerian Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 in Melbourne, Australia in 2019, according to ESPN.

UFC president Dana White reportedly confirmed the news to ESPN. Silva and Adesanya's 185-pound match is expected to be a co-main event at Rod Laver Arena on Feb. 9. A middleweight title fight between Robert Whitaker (20-4) and Kelvin Gastelum (15-3) will also be on the main card.

Silva, 43, last fought in February 2017 in a decision win over Derek Brunson. The southpaw failed a random drug test in October 2017, but the United States Anti-Doping Agency determined his test was caused by a contaminated dietary supplement. Silva received a one-year suspension.

Silva (34-8) has only one win in the past five years. "The Spider" previously recorded an impressive 16 consecutive wins before hitting a four-game losing streak. Adesanya (15-0) has four wins since making his UFC debut in February.