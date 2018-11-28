MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been handed a six-month driving ban and €1,000 fine for speeding, multiple outlets report.

According to the Irish Independent, the 30-year-old star pleaded guilty to breaking the 100 kilometer per hour speed limit in October 2017. He was accused of going 154 kilometers per hour.

He was also accused of three other offenses — driving without a license, failing to produce a license at the scene and failing to subsequently produce it at a garda (police) station. But those three charges were withdrawn and the judge struck them out after hearing McGregor’s license was in order.

McGregor apologized in court before he was given the penalties. The judge noted McGregor had 12 previous convictions for road traffic matters, according to the Independent.

According to RTE Sport, as he was leaving court, McGregor said, "I gotta drive safer."